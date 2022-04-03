$309.00 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will post $309.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the highest is $319.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $256.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JJSF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 67,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,641. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

