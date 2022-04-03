Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0586 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $8,072.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

