Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,762,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.