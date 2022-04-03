Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $68.00

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Evergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evergy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Evergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. Evergy has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

