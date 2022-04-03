Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

RCKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. 23,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,615. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 371.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.