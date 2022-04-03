United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.20.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

UTHR traded up $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.65. 424,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

