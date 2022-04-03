Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.21 or 0.00034780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $35.72 million and $18,910.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.09 or 0.07498543 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.05 or 0.99573234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046506 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

