Spartan Protocol Market Cap Hits $17.22 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $17.22 million and $665,766.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.09 or 0.07498543 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.05 or 0.99573234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 104,264,613 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.