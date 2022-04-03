Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 588 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,285,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 111,867,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,250,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

