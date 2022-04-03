Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Clarus stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 151,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,610. The company has a market cap of $862.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

