Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

