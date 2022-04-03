Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.77.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.