DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the highest is ($0.94). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DraftKings by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 16,427,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,961,420. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

