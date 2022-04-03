Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,419 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after buying an additional 147,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.11. 1,001,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,500. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

