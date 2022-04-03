Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.68.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.96%.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.