Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 958,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.