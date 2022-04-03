Brokerages Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). Design Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

DSGN stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 178,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

In other news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $865,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,741,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $370,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 208.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

