Brokerages Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). Design Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

DSGN stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 178,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

In other news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $865,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,741,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $370,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 208.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.