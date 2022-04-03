Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $19,561,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $12,552,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $10,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

VRRM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,779. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

