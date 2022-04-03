Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Alkaline Water reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

WTER traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 429,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.03. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

