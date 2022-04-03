$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.66. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 14,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.