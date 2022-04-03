$4.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will announce $4.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the highest is $4.72 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $26.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 6,012,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,411. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.