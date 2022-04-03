Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to report $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 177,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,418. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

