-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediciNova.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MNOV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

