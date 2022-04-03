Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.62.

Public Storage stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $396.51. The stock had a trading volume of 617,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,724. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $250.58 and a 52 week high of $400.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.52.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

