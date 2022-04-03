Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 273 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.47. 4,644,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,078. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.49 and a 200 day moving average of $532.40.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

