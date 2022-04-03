Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

LBRDK stock traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $138.83. 773,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,078,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

