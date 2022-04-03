Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.89 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

