$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will report $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.41 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $13.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,039,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,470,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

