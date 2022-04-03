Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 683,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $32,303,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,018 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Simmons First National by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Simmons First National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.