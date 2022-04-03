One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,735. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $663.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

