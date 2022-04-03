StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGE. Argus raised OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

OGE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $41.28.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

