$87.40 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will post sales of $87.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $104.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $413.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $421.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $459.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

CASA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 93,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

