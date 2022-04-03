Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the highest is ($1.05). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,161. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.10. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

