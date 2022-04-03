Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,479 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after purchasing an additional 646,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

