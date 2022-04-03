Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,671 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 219.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.54. 1,470,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

