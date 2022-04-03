MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.71.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,956. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

