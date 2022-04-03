Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 489,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.61. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C.

