MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.71.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,956. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 145.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

