Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 253,685 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 582,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock remained flat at $$13.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 854,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,010. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

