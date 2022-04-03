Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

WINT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,180. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.03. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

