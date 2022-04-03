Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.41. 261,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $347.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.63 and a 200 day moving average of $301.32.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

