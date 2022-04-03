Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 467,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

