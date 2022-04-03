Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after buying an additional 955,854 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,459. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $77,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.