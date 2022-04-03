StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 808,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.