Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average is $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

