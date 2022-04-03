Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 32 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WST traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.03. The stock had a trading volume of 414,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.39 and its 200 day moving average is $413.83. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.29 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.