Analysts Set Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Target Price at $20.00

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 745,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.