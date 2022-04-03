International Paper (NYSE:IP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.30. 2,401,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,440. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

