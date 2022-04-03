StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.67.

HELE traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.75. 107,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.77 and its 200 day moving average is $224.67. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $217,000.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

