StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 608,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,556. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $968.90 million, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

